UBTEB releases 2022 examination results with registered malpractices

The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board released the results of more than thirty-six thousand candidates who sat for the July to August 2022 examinations. Out of these twenty-eight thousand have acquired all competencies in their respective areas of training while nearly eight thousand students failed. Some incidents of examination malpractice by the students were registered which prompted the State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo to cancel the results of some twenty-eight candidates.