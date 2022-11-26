UAHEB warns of stiff penalties for exam malpractice

The Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board has warned of strict punishment against candidates who will be caught in acts of malpractice in the forthcoming examinations. According to UAHEB anyone found engaging in these acts, his/her will not be allowed to do any further examination and all papers will be cancelled. This was in the briefing of the Allied health examination coordinators. Joseph Agondua, the UAHEB Executive secretary said that there is an increase in the number of candidates for these exams. This is due to the covid pandemic which restricted them from conducting these exams.