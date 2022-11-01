Two policemen shot dead as gunmen attack Luweero police post

By Monitor More by this Author

Two policemen have reportedly been shot dead by unidentified gunmen who raided Busiika police post in Luweero District this evening.

A source on ground said a section of the police post building was also set on fire by the assailants who made away with two guns and left one officer critically injured.

"I have received the sad news about the murder of two police officers at Busiika. We are yet to ascertain the cause and who the suspected assailants are," Luweero Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Richard Bwabye who heads the district security committee told this publication in a brief Monday evening phone call.

Several police files are said to have been burnt in the 7pm raid.

Quoting witnesses, Mr Richard Nyombi, the Busiika Town mayor said the assailants ordered shop attendants near the police post to close and rush home before they opened fire.READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3T8MusF