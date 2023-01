Two people die in separate incidents over family disputes

The Police in Kampala are investigating two separate incidents of murder, which saw two people killed. According to the deputy police spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire the body of a young girl was found dumped in a water channel at Kalungi Bridge, in Ssembule Kabowa, Lumbaga Division. Elsewhere in Komamboga, Nathan Kayemba a caretaker at a disputed property was killed.