Two jailed over missing 'banyankole kweterana' funds

Security in Mbarara is holding two officials of ‘Banyankole Kwetarana’ cooperative union, on the orders of the state minister for cooperatives Frederick Gume Ngobi. The board chairman Emmanuel Natukunda and the treasurer Andrew Kagwa were picked up after an audit pinned them for allegedly misappropriating union funds amounting to three hundred and thirty one million shillings. The misappropriated funds are part of the one billion shillings compensation given to Banyankole Kwetarana cooperative union by the government in April last year for the loss they incurred during the liberation war so as to help revive their activities.