Two charged for tampering with UNEB examination material

The court in Butambala has remanded two people who were arrested in relation to destroying a UNEB examination envelope. These are two of three suspects arrested last week. One of the suspects, Chris Mutayisire was granted bail and asked to pay two hundred thousand shillings. The three are accused of damaging the material of the Primary Leaving Examination Mathematics Paper at Kibibi Town Council in Butambala District.