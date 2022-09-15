Two arrested, forced to refund millions in kabarole

District authorities in Kabarole have arrested some members of two Savings and Cooperative groups that had received Emyooga funds, over mismanagement and forced them to refund seven million shillings. Another 25 million shillings is yet to be recovered. According to the resident district commissioner for Kabarole, his office received complaints from members of Burahya People With Disabilities (PWDs) Emyoga SACCO and Burahya Produce Myooga SACCO about mismanagement of their funds by the SACCOs executive.