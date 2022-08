Two arrested for protesting against Ssegirinya-Ssewanyana case detention

The Police in Kampala have arrested two people on suspicion of inciting violence. Yasin Galiwango and Moses Kajambiye chained themselves to an electricity pole in Katwe protesting the continued detention of MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya. The legislators are charged concerning a spate of killings in Masaka sub-region last year