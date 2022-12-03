Twinamatsiko struggles to take care of disabled son

Parents of children living with disabilities have called upon the government to establish care homes for these children where they can receive the specialist care that they require. Amos Twinamasiko, whose seven-year-old son suffers from cerebral palsy, points out that looking after children with disabilities in many cases requires providing the specialist care that many do not have and cannot even afford since it’s very expensive. Twinamasiko has made this call as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day of People Living with Disabilities.