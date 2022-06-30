Transporters face challenges as pump prices rise

With fuel prices continuing to go up, the pain at the pump is getting more unpleasant and doing business is getting harder. There is evidence that more drivers have chosen to park their cars. However, many commercial drivers and others for whom driving is a source of livelihood do not have the luxury of parking their cars. NTV's Edward Muhumuza spoke to some taxi and truck drivers to find out how escalating pump prices are getting them out of business.