Transport ministry lifts link bus services suspension

Works Minister has allowed all Link Buses that were inspected and their drivers tested back on the roads, effective immediately. This comes a week after one of their buses crashed and killed 26 people and injured several others. The Works minister welcomed the new measures put in place by Link Bus, which he wants to be implemented by other bus operators, to guard against traffic accidents. The buses are installed with onboard cameras to monitor the behaviour of the bus drivers on the road. As SUDHIR BYARUHANGA reports more than 40 buses have been tested, out of a fleet of nearly 90.