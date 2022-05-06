Transport minister explains link bus suspension

Transport Minister Edward Katumba Wamala says preliminary findings show that the driver of the Link bus, in which 22 people were killed on Fort Portal Kyenjonjo road failed to negotiate a corner while overtaking a trailer on a slope. Speaking to NTV, the minister says that the driver was not drunk and fatigued. The ministry suspended all operations of Link Bus Services for two weeks as investigations into the mechanical condition and qualifications of drivers continue.