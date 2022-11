Tragedy in Buikwe district as prison warder kills two workmates

Police in Buikwe district is holding a prison warder for killing two of his colleagues in what now appears to be a crime of passion. Jacob Otim is said to have shot and killed Eunice Abwot his ex-lover, with whom he also had a child with, as well as Edward Namanya, a warder, who had rushed to settle the fight between the two prison guards.