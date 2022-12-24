TRAGEDY: Four children drown in a ditch on the Apac - lira road

Residents of Abuli Village, Atana Parish in Apac district are mourning four children who drowned in a ditch dug during the construction of a culvert on Apac Lira Road. The incident happened yesterday at around 4pm at a time when these children attempted to swim in a pool of water in this ditch. The deceased children are Patrick Akena 14, Desmond Odoc 8 children of the same family, Amos Ekwang 12 and Ambrose Mukula 7 years old. North Kyoga Region Police Spokesperson Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema confirmed the incident saying police have commenced investigations into the matter. The 101 km road being upgraded by Gulans is Lot 2 of the 191 km Rwenkunye-Apach-Lira Acholi Bur Road Project.