Traffic police unveils new guidelines for taxi operators

The traffic police have issued fresh guidelines for taxi drivers plying the Kampala - Masaka road. It will be mandatory for all drivers to register and be provided with uniforms specifying their seniority in relation to the number of years of experience. In meeting with the traffic police directorate in Kamengo, Mpigi district, the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation said drug abuse is one of the major causes of accidents on Uganda's roads.