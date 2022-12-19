Traffic police cautions on road accidents this festive season

As the country gears up for the festive season, the traffic police have warned against flouting traffic guidelines to prevent the loss of lives due to road carnage. The Traffic Police Spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, reveals that many drivers are usually overzealous during the festive season, hence breaking traffic rules. The revelations come hot on the heels of a report indicating that over 20,000 offenders were cited for traffic offences between the 1st of December and the 19th of December today. Meanwhile, Police are urging caution and vigilance, especially among shoppers during this festive season.