Traffic checkpoints to be reinstated across all major roads

President Museveni has directed the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola to immediately reinstate roadblocks and traffic checkpoints across all major roads in the country. This guideline comes just two months after President Museveni directed the removal of all roadblocks on the highways. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says this new directive is aimed at curbing insecurity and dealing with reckless drivers during the festive season.