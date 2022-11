TRAFFIC ACCIDENT :Four killed, 32 injured in grizzly accident

Four people were killed and 32 injured when the truck carrying them veered off the road, hit a wall and overturned. The Gulu Market vendors were returning from Lutuk Market in Amuru District. The accident happened along Walter Opwonya Road in Gulu city. Damalie Nachuha, the Regional Police Commander for Aswa River Region said police are looking for the driver who is on the run.