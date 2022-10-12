Traditional healers launch drive to prevent spread of Ebola

The work of traditional healers and witch doctors has come under sharp focus following reports that after the Ebola outbreak in Mubende District, some of those who contracted the deadly disease sought help from witch doctors and herbalists. This not only delayed treatment but also led to the further spread of the disease. Now, the leader of traditional healers in Uganda Sylvia Namutebi also known as Mama Fiina says they will embark on a sensitization drive to awaken Ugandans to the fact that Ebola is a dangerous disease that can only be treated at a medical facility under strict conditions.