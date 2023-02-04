Traders speak out on UGX 200 billion small business recovery funds

Lack of awareness of opportunities is being blamed for the low uptake of the government recovery fund intended to revive small businesses, in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. It comes as several businesses continue to struggle with some teetering on the brink of closure. The government recently re-emphasized the availability of the 200 bn shilling Small Business recovery funds through the Bank of Uganda and financial institutions but is concerned that less than half has been accessed.