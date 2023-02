Trade unionists clash over board composition in NSSF probe

Two factions of the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions clashed before the Select Committee of Parliament investigating the alleged mismanagement of the National Social Security Fund. The contention is over the representation of former workers' MP Dr Sam Lyomoki and Peninah Tukamwesiga on the NSSF board. One of the factions argues that the nomination process was illegal as it lacked transparency.