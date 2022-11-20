Trade ministry calls for a review of outgrower deals

The Trade Ministry has intervened in a rift between Hoima Sugar Ltd and Kyenjojo Sugar Ltd, by calling for a review of agreements made with outgrowers. The two companies have been fighting over who has the right to sugar cane from the out growers. The outgrowers say they have been denied the right to choose who to supply cane to. Representing the ministry, David Kiiza an Industrial Officer says they have received public complaints about the situation and are calling for a moratorium on the matter.