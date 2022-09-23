Trade minister insists ban on battery scrap exports still stands

The Trade Ministry insists a ban on exports of battery scrap still stands and is aimed at protecting the country’s local manufacturers. To date, 10 trucks belonging to dealers who violate the ban have been impounded by enforcement at Busia, Katuna and Mirama hill border points. The Minister of State for Trade Harriet Natabazi warns smugglers will be dealt with, saying the government has beefed up security at all exit points. Impounded battery scrap is said to be sold mainly in the Kenya and Rwanda markets.