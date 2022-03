TRADE AT KATUNA: Minister Bahati inspects one stop border post

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati together with Katuna leaders paid a courtesy visit at Katuna border point to assess the ongoing construction of the one-stop border post and trade between Uganda and Rwanda. Bahati says once the construction work at the border is done there will be no need to make double checks at both sides of the border as is the case now.