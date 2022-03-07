Tracking women's progress in entrepreneurship

Access to credit, especially amongst women and youths, has continued to frustrate many people who can’t access banks due to lack of collateral. However, this will soon be phased out with initiatives championed by Mastercard in collaboration with Equity Bank and the Private Sector Foundation, aimed at giving credit to women and youths without security. More than 5000 women's groups are set to benefit from this initiative under the Young Africa Works project.