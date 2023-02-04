Tracking the evolution of UPDF’s business arm

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces will next week mark forty-two years since its inception. The army celebrates the achievements it has registered so far on the 6th of February every year. These celebrations are dubbed "Tarehe Sita". The army has over the years made significant contributions to national development. The National Enterprise Corporation, the commercial and business arm of the Ministry of Defence and UPDF has for the past thirty-four years undertaken several projects that have shaped the national economy. DANIEL KIBET brings us some of the key projects that are being undertaken by National Enterprise Corporation.