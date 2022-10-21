TRACKING GOVT SERVICE DELIVERY: Premier Nabbanja leads ministers to give scorecard in Luweero

Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja has ordered a special audit into the misuse of road funds in Luwero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts. Nabbanja, and eight other ministers, today visited Luwero and met the local leaders to discuss the state of affairs in the greater Luwero area. During the meeting, it was discovered that government sent a lot of money to these districts for road construction but very few roads have been constructed.