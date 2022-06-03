TOURISM DEVELOPMENT - When Uganda scooped three international awards

Uganda continues to make gains in visibility of her tourism products, and recently the country was blessed with two prestigious international awards, being crowned this year's Grand prix and two times gold winner by the International tourism film festival for the film, Explore Uganda, the pearl of Africa. The Uganda Tourism board film is part of the agency's strategy to market the country’s tourism products to the rest of the world. The Awards were recently presented to Tourism Minister Tom Butime.