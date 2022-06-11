Total E & P starts processing plant for the oil and well pipes

Oil company Total Energies has commenced the construction of a central processing plant for the oil and well pipes. This follows the compensation and resettlement of people from the oil areas. According to Chris Ocowun, the Total E&P Public Relations Officer, construction of enabling infrastructure for its Tilenga project area comprises oil fields in Buliisa and Nwoya districts. According to the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, the plan for the first oil revenues remains 2025 and all is geared towards achieving that.