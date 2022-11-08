Tororo Woman MP Opendi given green light to draft new alcohol bill

Parliament has allowed the Tororo woman Member of Parliament Sarah Opendi to process a bill for the regulation of alcohol usage in Uganda. The harshest proposed punishment will see would-be offenders face up-to 10 years imprisonment or pay a 20 million penalty for the importation of alcohol without a license. The cornerstone of the proposed regulation is premised on the reduction of the burdens brought about by heavy alcohol consumption which has hitherto led to a spike in non-communicable diseases and fatal road accidents.