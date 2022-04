Tooro’s Omukama wants all pregnant girls in school

After President Museveni lifted the lockdown on schools the Ministry of Education allowed all girls that got pregnant during lockdown to go back and continue with their studies. It’s against this background that Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV launched a “Get Girls Back to School Campaign” to make sure all girls that got pregnant during COVID-19 lockdown in the Kingdom resume their studies.