Tooro's king, Oyo asks Gov't to improve terrains to Mt. Rwenzori for tourism attraction

The Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru has asked the government to invest more finances towards improving the terrains that lead tourists to Mt Rwenzori. The king says better walking trails and emergency health response teams will encourage more people to visit the area and improve tourism. The king yesterday descended from the mountain where he had spent 11 days trekking for the first time...