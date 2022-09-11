Tooro leaders urge gov’t to focus more on skills

Kabarole district chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga has urged government to expedite the process of establishing an area industrial Park for the Rwenzori region, in a bid to create jobs for youths, who have attained skills in different fields. He spoke during the graduation of over four hundred youths who underwent training that lasted for between three and six months in carpentry, building and concrete practice, mechanics, motor fabrication among other courses at Kabarole district headquarters. The training was conducted by Uganda Rural Development and Training (URDT) Institute based in Kagadi District