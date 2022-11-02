TILENGA OIL PROJECT: 80% compensation done, drilling set to start

The Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Ernest Rubondo says drilling in the Tilenga Oil Project in Buliisa district is ready to start after compensating 80% of the Project Affected Persons. Mr Rubondo who was on a monitoring visit in Tilenga Industrial Area said the land acquired will be used to construct a feeder pipeline, flow-lines, well pads, a Central Processing Facility, and Permanent Operation Support Base Camps among others. He assured the public that the 2025 oil production deadline will be met.