Thugs in Luweero attack officers, one killed two guns taken

The police in Luweero is looking into an incident in which machete-wielding men reportedly attacked two police constables, killing one of them and injuring another, before making off with their guns. The incident happened at Kiwumpa on the Kampala - Gulu highway, at around 1pm. The police usually have a traffic police checkpoint under the Fika Salama road safety campaign. Four officers, including two male armed officers and two female traffic police officers, were on duty at the Kiwumpa roadblock. However, these thugs reportedly emerged out of a nearby bush, before they then disappeared.