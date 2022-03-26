Three Nsambya carpenters jailed over missing money

Three members of the Nsambya carpentry, joining and craft training association have been remanded to Luzira prison after they were charged with stealing 132 million shillings, meant resettle over 1,000 carpenters on a private mailo land in Kajjansi, ahead of plans to construct the Kampala Fly-over. The three are Kennedy Mugoya; the Director of Nsambya Carpenters Joinery and craft Training agency, Moses Muleke and Edward Kagiri; the Chairperson. Prosecution led by state Attorney Charlotte Nanzire contends that Maleke, Mugoya and Kagiri stole 132 shillings, the property of the association, which had placed in their trust. The three did not enter any plea Makindye court grade one magistrate John Paul's Osauro and denied one count of theft.