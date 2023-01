Three netted for extorting money from NRM leaders

The police in Lira have arrested three people on suspicion of extortion of money from NRM supporters and promising to take them to meet president Museveni at the State House in Kampala. The three Vicky Atim Odong, Nelson Ocen and Basil Odyek reportedly registered over 200 members under two associations called Kaguta Cup and NRM cadres and got over 250,000 shillings from each of the members. The party members want their money refunded.