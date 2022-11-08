Three held in Butambala over attempt to cheat maths exam

Police in Butambala is holding three people for trying to open a packet containing the PLE mathematics exam before it was distributed to the candidates. According to the UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule, the three suspects in question, include a school head teacher in Wakiso, an examination distributor, as well as a driver charged with transporting the distributor. Kalule points out that this is not the only case of examination malpractice recorded as various candidates write their Primary Leaving Examinations.