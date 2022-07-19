Three candidates nominated to run for MP in Soroti East by-election

The Electoral Commission has cleared three candidates to vie for the Soroti East directly elected Member of Parliament by election scheduled to take place next Thursday. These include the National Resistance Movement's Herbert Edmond Ariko, Pascal Amuriat of the Uganda Peoples Congress party and Forum for Democratic Change candidate Moses Attan whose previous victory was annulled by the Court over irregularities. The other three candidates earlier pulled out of the race and declared their support for the NRM's Herbert Edmond Ariko.