Three arrested over Atiak sugar plantation fire

Police in Aswa River Region are holding three people and impounding over 120 heads of cattle in connection with the fire that gutted the sugar cane at the Atiak Sugar Factory last week. According to police, the people were discovered on land where a fire had been started. The suspects now face charges of possession of narcotics and arson for allegedly setting the sugar canes on fire. The move comes after Horyal Investments Holdings Uganda Limited, which owns the plantation, asked the government to investigate continued fires on their property.