Thousands head back to school for first term of 2023

As schooling resumes across the country today, the ministry of education has revealed that it will prioritize the improvement of learning completion among learners, as well as improving the quality of the education they receive. While touring Nakasero Primary School today, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state minister for primary education noted that there is a need to ensure that learners, who join the schools complete the learning cycle without dropping off along the way. Dr Moriku further states that the education ministry is also looking towards increasing the number of teachers and other resources needed within schools to see to it that learners receive a quality education when they have stayed in school.