Thousands barred from voting in Kenyan's presidential elections

Tens of thousands of Kenyans living in Uganda have been turned away from voting at the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala because their names could not be traced in the voter's register. Some of them told NTV they were not aware of the verification procedures here at the Kenyan High Commission before today's elections. They will now wait until the next general election of 2027 to vote.