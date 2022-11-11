THE YOUTH AND SEXUALITY :Youth not getting adequate reproductive health information

The Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance wants the government to fast-track the implementation of policies formulated to enable access to sexual and reproductive health information by young people in the country. According to the consortium of 8 civil society organizations, whereas a number of policies have been formulated on access to sexual reproductive information, many remain unimplemented due to stiff opposition from some sector players. They argue that this lack of policy implementation has in turn exposed the country to an escalating crisis of underage and teenage pregnancies.