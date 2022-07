The struggle to access quality maternal health

Many mothers in the hard-to-reach districts of Katakwi, Kapelebyong and Amuria are forced to seek the services of traditional birth attendants who were outlawed by the government in 2010. Kapelebyong has only three health centre IIIs which also offer maternal health services but have a limited staff to cater for a population of about 30,000 women of childbearing age.