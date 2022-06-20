The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee expresses concern at state of Fort Portal hospital

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee has expressed concern over the poor state of the surgical and orthopaedic departments at the Fort Portal regional referral hospital. The committee chairperson, Medard Lubega Ssegona, says the Fort Portal regional referral hospital needs urgent attention, especially the causality ward and intensive care units, which are struggling to accommodate the huge number of patients there. The committee made the revelations as it embarked on an oversight visit to the hospital