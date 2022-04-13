Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Death toll from South Africa floods tops 300
  • 2 News Fuel shortage: Kenya deports Rubis CEO
  • 3 National Busega-Mpigi expressway construction worker shot dead in botched fuel theft
  • 4 National We’re not party to purported reconciliatory process- Kibuli Muslim faction
  • 5 National Jailed lawyer Mabirizi in court over environmental degradation charges against Ruparelia