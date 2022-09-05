If someone asked you to think of the best places in the world for casinos, you would probably think of locations such as Monte Carlo and Las Vegas. However, many places around the world have incredible casinos, and Africa certainly falls into that category.

No matter what sort of casino games you enjoy the most, we are going to reveal some of the best casinos to visit in East Africa so that you can find the perfect spot to play all of your favorite casino games.

Le Grande Casino - Tanzania

If you are looking for a fun and exciting casino to visit in Tanzania, Le Grande Casino won’t let you down.

This casino has a great selection of tables and slots available. This includes more than 270 of the latest branded gaming machines, as well as some of the favorite classics. You can also play on one of the 21 different gaming tables. The games available include baccarat, blackjack, American roulette, and poker.

You can even make the most of the secluded VIP area if you really want to make a special evening of it.

Golden Key Casino - Kenya

The Golden Key Casino is certainly one of the suavest and fanciest casinos in Kenya at the moment. You will find it on the rooftop of the finest seafood restaurant in East Africa, known as The Tamarind.

The location itself is stunning, in Mombasa, which is an exotic coastal resort town. You will enjoy plenty of different casino games here, and you won’t get bored of the setting either.

Polana Casino - Mozambique

Another casino in East Africa that impresses is Polana Casino in Maputo, Mozambique. This casino was actually the first in independent Mozambique. It was founded in 1996 when it was housed in the majestic Hotel Polena, with six gaming tables and 60 machines for you to choose from.

Despite the original location, Casino Polana now operates independently, as it built its own facilities from scratch on the front of the Mira Mar beach. It is a stunning location, and you certainly will not be disappointed once you get inside of the casino either.

Casino de Maurice – Mauritius

Finally, we have the incredible Casino de Maurice, which is based in the beautiful area of Mauritius. This is actually the oldest casino in Mauritius, so not only is it a lot of fun, but it also plays an important role in the history of the area.

There are plenty of different casino games for you to enjoy here. Not only can you try out 135 different slot machines, but you can play oasis poker, blackjack, or roulette.

Enjoy the best casinos East Africa has to offer

So there you have it: an insight into some of the best casinos situated in East Africa. Which one is the first on your list of places to visit?