Tests show alcohol that killed 17 contained methanol

An investigation into the death of 17 people in Arua and Madi Okollo districts who drank a local gin called City Five has revealed that it was excessively adulterated with Methanol. According to the UNBS, it is likely that the manufacturers deliberately used Methanol as a cheaper alternative to increase the potency of the gin, instead of Ethanol which is commonly used in making alcoholic beverages.