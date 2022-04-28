Teso farmers reap from EU project

A 5.5 million euro project in the district of Amuria has started paying off. About 150 farmers there are reporting expanding farmland use, higher yields and profitability. However, officials from implementing agencies say efforts to eliminate food insecurity in the region are still underway. The project, the initiative for the development of northern Uganda is funded by the EU and supervised by the government of Uganda. Farmers are adopting simpler but newer technologies even at the smallholder level.