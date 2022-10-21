TERRIBLE TREND IN GULU: Red flag raised as many 10-12 year olds suffer mental illnesses

Experts from the mental health unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, say there has been a surge in mental health cases weekly. With the surge in mental health cases, the experts are concerned that any delays in response will worsen the situation. While addressing the media on Thursday at Northern Uganda Media Center, the experts revealed that the biggest percentage of the cases being recorded are young people who are drug and alcohol abusers. They also revealed high suicide cases among teenagers.